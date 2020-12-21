Advertisement

NH senators relieved about agreement on COVID-19 relief bill

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan-File photos
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan-File photos(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - New Hampshire’s U.S. senators say they are relieved Congress has finally agreed on a COVID-19 emergency relief package.

Votes are expected Monday in the House and Senate on the bill, which would pump $900 billion into relief efforts, including individual payments reaching $600 for most Americans and an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits.

Among those getting help are hard-hit businesses, schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan issued a statement with several of their colleagues, saying the consensus bill they helped shape was the foundation for the final package.

