WATCH LIVE ONLINE: Cuomo to give pandemic briefing

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus has risen to the highest level since mid-May.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give a pandemic news briefing Monday morning. It’s scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

State figures released Saturday show 6,208 people are hospitalized with the virus in New York - the largest number since May 15.

The state also reported 127 new deaths and 9,919 new cases.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York “can see the light at the end of the tunnel” with the arrival of the first vaccines.

The numbers were announced as Cuomo sent a letter urging President Donald Trump to ensure Congress passes an “urgently needed” relief bill for families and local governments.

