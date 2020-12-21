Older judges forced from NY bench sue for age discrimination

NEW YORK (AP) - A group of New York judges is suing for age discrimination after the state’s cash-strapped court system cracked down on a long-standing practice that had allowed them to continue serving past the mandatory retirement age of 70.

The New York Times reported Monday that nine older judges are involved in two lawsuits stemming from the court system’s decision to reject the applications of 46 of 49 judges who have sought to continue to work in their 70s. They must leave by Dec. 31.

A state courts spokesperson said that by rejecting the applications of all but three applicants judges who have specialized assignments, the court system will save $55 million over two years.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)