Santa Claus granted waiver for Christmas deliveries

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has cleared the way for Santa Claus to enter New York without having to quarantine.

“Santa Claus asked for an exception for the 14-day quarantine requirement because it would be impractical for him to be in the state and then quarantine and still get all his gifts delivered on time. DOH was flexible. They have granted the quarantine waiver, but Santa is required to wear a mask this year,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

Cuomo says even with the mask, you’ll still be able to recognize Santa by his outfit and body type.

In Vermont, Santa is considered an essential worker, so no worries there either.

