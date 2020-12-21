State settles with Vt. man accused of price gouging

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont attorney general’s office has reached a settlement with a Williston man accused of price gouging personal protective equipment.

Investigators say Big Brother Security Programs, owned by Shelley Palmer, imported surgical masks that cost 10 cents each and resold them to Central Vermont Medical Center for $2.50 each.

Now, the company must provide nearly 80,000 units of PPE to CVMC and 10,000 units of PPE to the state of Vermont.

The AGs office says this is restitution for “charging exorbitant prices for critically needed surgical masks during the COVID19 pandemic.”

