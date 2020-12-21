Tips on how to indulge responsibly during the holidays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Christmas week comes holiday eating.

But this year’s festivities will be much smaller for most families.

That could mean fewer big parties and less temptation to eat and drink.

Still, people will be looking to indulge. And nutritionists say it’s good to enjoy the holiday meals as long as you don’t overdo it.

“Treat it as a holiday, not a whole week, right. You know, one day is not going to make you any more than it’s going to break you, so don’t feel like you need to be overly restrictive and feel like you’re cheating by having something that you’ve normally wouldn’t,” said Jamie Sheahan, the director of nutritional counseling at the Edge.

A big trick to making sure you don’t get left with a bunch of leftovers is to pick recipes that you can scale down to match the size of your household and not a big party.

If you do have leftovers, she says to try to freeze some for another time down the line so you don’t eat all of the calorie-laden food at once.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Jamie Sheahan for more tips and tricks.

