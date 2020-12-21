Top secret table leaves Vermont for the White House

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - It was made in Vermont and now it’s on its way to Washington. The custom-made table from the Northeast Kingdom will end up in the White House. Our Ike Bendavid was in Orleans when workers hit the road with it. But the company and the White House are keeping much of the info about it a secret.

“It’s quite an opportunity,” said Charles Rockwell, the quality assurance manager at Ethan Allen Furniture.

Inside a moving truck and kept under wraps is a 27-foot table destined for the White House.

“To be able to say we built a table for the White House is incredible,” said Mike Worth, the vice president of case goods at Ethan Allen.

It was made by the workers at Ethan Allen in Orleans. A mill with a reputation for cranking out high-end quality furniture. That we know.

But the company won’t let us share what it looks like, citing concerns from White House officials. They also won’t reveal what the table will be used for at the White House, who ordered it, who paid for it or whether the company donated the table. No pricetag on the piece a president might use.

So a lot of mystery surrounds the table. But workers say what is clear, is the hard work that went into it.

“It gives us an opportunity here in the Northeast Kingdom to show off our craftsmanship that’s produced out of Vermont,” Worth said.

Because of the size of the table, the mahogany veneer has to come from one log. One scratch or ding on one panel and the whole thing is ruined. Ethan Allen-- to be cautious-- got two sets. They pridefully say they only needed one.

“For the most part, it went fairly well and smoother than I expected,” said Kevin Renaudette, an engineer at Ethan Allen.

“It’s a lot of work, You dot your i’s you cross your t’s, but we do this every day,” Rockwell said.

Crews say it was an all-hands-on-deck project.

“You don’t physically have to touch the product to play a part in something like this,” Rockwell said.

Ethan Allen says there’s nothing political about the piece. The table is built to last. So it will be used by leaders of any party down the road.

“For many years to come,” Rockwell said. “We talked about this on the floor, for people to realize the seats that will be around this table-- it’s pretty amazing to be a part of it to begin with, not just today but for future generations.”

The table arrives in D.C. this week and will be assembled under tight security before making its way to its spot in the White House.

