Ugly face masks help raise money for community

The South Burlington Rotary held an ugly mask contest.(Courtesy: South Burlington Rotary)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We can now show you some of the ugliest face masks around!

We told you last month about the South Burlington Rotary’s ugly mask contest. It was a substitute for the group’s usual in-person ugly sweater event. People could go online and vote for their favorite ugly mask while making a donation.

They raised more than $7,000 for the South Burlington community.

Well, we have some winners-- or losers? Click here to get a look at the three ugliest masks!

