UNH Downs UVM Women’s Hockey to Avoid Sweep

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey team was denied a season-opening sweep as New Hampshire tallied twice a minute apart in the third period to claim a 2-0 win Sunday evening at Gutterson.

After a scoreless first 40 minutes, the Wildcats struck early in the third period. After both being robbed by Natalie Ferenc in the second, Lauren Martin and Emily Rickwood scored exactly 60 seconds apart in the first four minutes of the final frame.

Vermont very nearly cut into that lead on multiple occasions: Theresa Schafzahl drew a pair of penalties on the same play with just over three minutes to go, Natalie Mlynkova pushed a shot across the face of an empty net on that same delayed penalty, and Corinne McCool banged one of the pipe on the ensuing 5-on-3. But they could never find the back of the net.

The Cats dropped to 1-1-0 on the season with the loss. Their next scheduled game is January 1st at home against Holy Cross.

