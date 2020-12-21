Advertisement

UVM Women’s Hoops Edges Lowell for First Win

Larkins, Utterback lead way in 61-56 victory
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Dec. 21, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s basketball team bounced back from a tough loss Saturday to down UMass-Lowell 61-56 Sunday afternoon at Patrick Gym.

Josie Larkins led the way for Vermont, racking up eight points in the first five minutes of the game and eventually finishing with a team high 18. Emma Utterback added 15, and freshman Anna Olson added a double double to allow the Cats to hold off a late Riverhawk charge.

With the win, Vermont improves to 1-1 on the season. The Cats are off until next Sunday when they visit NJIT for the first of another back-to-back.

