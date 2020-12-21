Vermont city, town clerks sued over access to public records during pandemic

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Have you had a harder time getting information or documents held by town and city clerks during the pandemic? A new lawsuit argues efforts to keep employees safe are also denying the rest of us access to public records.

Public records can be found in town and city clerk’s offices across Vermont. These include things like birth certificates, death records, car titles and land agreements, things that people need to keep their life going. But some are saying that access has been significantly limited.

One of the nine clerks named in the lawsuit is Donna Kinville in South Burlington. She says she was completely surprised because she is working hard to keep the records available whether by email, online or in person.

“Our records have been accessible the whole time. We have been working behind the scenes making sure our researchers get the documents, making sure people can still get married, making sure people can still get death certificates so they can go on with their lives,” Kinville said.

This information is necessary for things like getting a marriage certificate or selling and buying a home.

Georgia Town Clerk Cheryl Letourneau was also named in the suit. She says she’s worked consistently to make sure they are keeping the town going.

“For the most part, we’ve been told what a good job we’ve been doing, so that’s why I was surprised when I got the notice because it was such a shocker from what we were being told because we thought everyone was happy,” Letourneau said.

Lawyer Andy Mikell works for the plaintiff, Connecticut Attorneys Title Insurance Company. He says access has been denied for many across the state during the pandemic due to clerk’s office closures or extremely limited hours.

Mikell said in a statement: “Clerks and zoning officials offer essential services and are the sole gatekeepers to important public records. If non-essential Vermont businesses can find a way to remain open, essential businesses can do the same.”

We spoke to Carrie Henry of CHK Solutions who searches public records for real estate companies in Vermont. She says it’s been frustrating to wait longer for documents, but she understands some clerks are older or have limited space and staff.

“They will get back to you. Sometimes it takes a lot longer than you want it to and I’ve had situations where that’s happened, but they’ve always made it right. You’ve had to make adjustments and I think patience is something a lot of people just don’t have enough of right now,” Henry said.

The next hearing in the lawsuit is in one month. The lawyer for the plaintiff expects the judge to issue an order shortly thereafter.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.