Vermont food box program extended

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s food box program has been extended and will stay in local hands.

The Vermont Foodbank said it was able to extend the Farmers to Families Food Box program thanks to generous community support.

A Massachusetts firm had taken over supply duties for a month this past fall.

The Abbey in Sheldon will also return to supplying the food from area farmers, not from out-of-state firms.

The program will now last through February.

New distribution dates and locations will be posted. To keep wait times to a minimum, reservations are required. Click here to register or call 802-476-0316.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.