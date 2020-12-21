Advertisement

Vermont food box program extended

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Dec. 21, 2020
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s food box program has been extended and will stay in local hands.

The Vermont Foodbank said it was able to extend the Farmers to Families Food Box program thanks to generous community support.

A Massachusetts firm had taken over supply duties for a month this past fall.

The Abbey in Sheldon will also return to supplying the food from area farmers, not from out-of-state firms.

The program will now last through February.

New distribution dates and locations will be posted. To keep wait times to a minimum, reservations are required. Click here to register or call 802-476-0316.

