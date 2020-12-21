Advertisement

Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine report increase in hunting

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State officials in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine reported higher participation this hunting season than expected.

Maine officials say there were more hunting licenses and more ATVs registered this year when compared to last year.

New Hampshire officials say there were about an additional 4,500 residential hunting licenses and 1,000 nonresidential licenses issued since October.

Vermont saw a slight increase in hunting participation, which had been decreasing at about 1% per year. Vermont officials say there were not a lot of new hunters and attributed the increase in participation to hunters adding archery or muzzleloader tags to their license.

