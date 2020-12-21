Vermont senators weigh in on COVID relief package deal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More money will be making its way into Americans’ wallets after the Senate says it has sealed a deal on a nearly $900 billion COVID relief package.

Another round of stimulus checks for American families and businesses financially struggling amid the pandemic.

“That’s the good news. The bad news is we should’ve had this done months ago,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont.

Leahy is Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which spearheaded the negotiations of the proposal.

After 9 months in a stalemate, on Sunday night, lawmakers on both sides of the isle agreed on it.

Leahy and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, say each American adult will receive $600. That’s half the amount approved in the first stimulus deal in the spring.

When asked why the number dropped from $1,200 from the first coronavirus relief package to $600 in the new deal, Leahy said “because some people like Senator McConnell and others didn’t want anything and we fought to get this much in.”

Sanders said lawmakers couldn’t agree on an amount of money to put in the package.

“The Republican leadership wanted zero and too many Democrats wanted zero and I had to work very hard with a Republican— Senator Holley from Missouri — he and I worked very hard to rally the troops and get to where we are right now,” Sanders said.

Sanders says under the new deal, 445,000 adults in Vermont will get a $600 check. Despite the lower price tag, people working in severely-impacted industries say every buck counts.

“It would definitely help out especially being in a restaurant. Restaurant workers like me are taking a hit on hours and a hit on pay especially bars who can’t be open anymore and bars that can’t stay open passed a certain time,” said Tanner Merrill, a cool at the Waterbury Reservoir.

The package also includes an additional $300 each week for unemployed Americans, as well as a hundreds of billions of dollars going to small businesses, schools, the health care industry and vaccine distribution.

“We want to make sure that states have the financial resources to get that vaccine out to as many people as quickly as possible so there’s money in there for that as well,” he said.

Any individual making less than $75,000 a year or a couple with a combined annual income less than $150,000 will get a $600 check.

Like the CARES Act, the amount of economic impact payment will decrease for anyone making between $75,000 and $100,000. Anyone making more than $100,000 will not get a check.

