Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Monday, and Happy Winter, everyone! The winter solstice occurred at 5:02 AM, so we are now officially in the winter season. And the days will start getting longer again, daylight-wise.

It will be a fairly quiet start to winter, but there will be lots of clouds around with just a few breaks in the cloud cover.

The planets Jupiter and Saturn will be in conjunction (very close to each other) tonight in the SW sky just after sunset (4:16 PM in Burlington), but it will most likely be too cloudy to see that conjunction.

A small, fast-moving clipper system will kick up a few snow showers on Tuesday with just a dusting - 2″ of snow by the end of the day, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

Wednesday is looking decent with some sunshine and slightly above average temperatures.

But just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, here comes a strong storm system which will be bringing mainly rain and wind, but end up with a few snow showers. Winds will pick up out of the south late on Thursday and could be strong through Thursday night into Christmas morning on Friday. That wind will be bringing in warmer air, so rain will also be developing late Thursday, and could be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning. As cold air comes in on Friday behind this frontal system, the rain will end as some snow showers. Temperatures will be dropping through the 40s, 30s, and 20s on Christmas Day, and that will lead to quick icy conditions by the end of the day.

The weekend will be much quieter, with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, and just a chance for a few snow showers, and partly sunny skies on Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking that wet, windy, snowy & icy storm for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute on what you can expect, on-air and online. -Gary

