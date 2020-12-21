BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy first day of winter! The winter solstice occurred at 5:02 AM. Today is the day with the least amount of daylight, the days will now start getting longer again!

You may have heard about the planets Jupiter and Saturn that will be in conjunction (very close to each other) tonight in the SW sky just after sunset (4:16 PM in Burlington), but unfortunately, it will most likely be too cloudy to see that conjunction.

Tuesday, a small, fast-moving clipper system will bring a few more snow showers on Tuesday with just a dusting to 2″ of snow by the end of the day, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

Wednesday will be a quiet day, with some sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 30s.

There is a strong storm system which will be causing us problems just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Right now it looks like it will be bringing mainly rain and wind, but changing back over to snow showers, as temperatures fall on Christmas day. Watch out for the possibility of a flash freeze with rapidly changing conditions on the roads on Christmas Day.

Thursday, winds will pick up out of the south late in the day, and could be strong through Thursday night into Christmas morning on Friday. Rain will also be developing late Thursday, and could be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning. As cold air comes in on Friday, rain will change over to snow showers, and temperatures will be dropping through the 40s, 30s, and 20s on Christmas Day.

The weekend will be much quieter, with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, and just a chance for a few snow showers, and partly sunny skies on Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking that wet, windy, snowy and icy storm for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute on what you can expect, on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.