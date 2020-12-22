Advertisement

American Red Cross: December is a dangerous month for candle fires

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candle fires peak this month according to the American Red Cross.

The risk is so common that nearly one-third of people have left the room or fallen asleep while burning candles according to a 2020 National American Red Cross survey.

Here’s what they recommend:

  • Don’t leave them unattended
  • Keep them way from anything that could burn
  • Keep them away from pets and children
  • Consider using flameless candles

They also advise checking your holiday lights to make sure the wires aren’t frayed, don’t light a fireplace that has hanging stockings, and test your smoke alarms.

