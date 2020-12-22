American Red Cross: December is a dangerous month for candle fires
Published: Dec. 22, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candle fires peak this month according to the American Red Cross.
The risk is so common that nearly one-third of people have left the room or fallen asleep while burning candles according to a 2020 National American Red Cross survey.
Here’s what they recommend:
- Don’t leave them unattended
- Keep them way from anything that could burn
- Keep them away from pets and children
- Consider using flameless candles
They also advise checking your holiday lights to make sure the wires aren’t frayed, don’t light a fireplace that has hanging stockings, and test your smoke alarms.
