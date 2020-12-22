American Red Cross: December is a dangerous month for candle fires

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candle fires peak this month according to the American Red Cross.

The risk is so common that nearly one-third of people have left the room or fallen asleep while burning candles according to a 2020 National American Red Cross survey.

Here’s what they recommend:

Don’t leave them unattended

Keep them way from anything that could burn

Keep them away from pets and children

Consider using flameless candles

They also advise checking your holiday lights to make sure the wires aren’t frayed, don’t light a fireplace that has hanging stockings, and test your smoke alarms.

