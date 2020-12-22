Blue Alert to be tested in Vermont on Dec. 30

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Public Safety says a Blue Alert drill planned for earlier this month has been rescheduled to next week.

The Blue Alert is used when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed, or is missing in the line of duty.

As part of the exercise on Dec. 30, messages will be sent to thousands of subscribers and information about the drill will be on the Vermont Agency of Transportation boards. Television and radio stations will get texts.

Phone alerts will only be sent to people who signed up for VT-ALERT.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)