Burlington police announce two-year plan amid staffing issues

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police announce a two-year plan to address staffing issues at the department.

At Monday’s Burlington City Council meeting, Police Acting Chief Jon Murad said there is “no short-term fix” as the department is down 15% from the previous staffing levels. There are currently 81 sworn officers and they anticipate 79 by January.

Murad says it takes about 14 months to recruit new officers and put them through the Vermont Police Academy. He says it could be another five to six years before the Burlington Police Department has 90 sworn officers again.

As a result, Murad says Burlington can explore the option of diverting some calls for service to civilian employees rather than armed officers.

This would likely be for calls regarding homelessness, animal complaints, juvenile disturbances, and non-criminal mental health calls.

