Clinton County sees its first COVID-related death in months

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County, New York is reporting its first COVID-19 related death in months -- bringing the total to 6 deaths.

In a statement, the public health director says, “each time we receive a report of a COVID-related death, it is a stark and painful reminder of just how destructive this virus can be, not only to the individuals that pass away, but to all of those connected to them.”

Officials say the county now has 118 active cases.

They are asking residents to take necessary steps to protect themselves and others around the holidays.

Ahead of Monday’s death, the state’s most recent death was on August 21 and was part of the Essex Center outbreak.

