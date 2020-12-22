Advertisement

Clinton County sees its first COVID-related death in months

FILE Coronavirus
FILE Coronavirus(WVLT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County, New York is reporting its first COVID-19 related death in months -- bringing the total to 6 deaths.

In a statement, the public health director says, “each time we receive a report of a COVID-related death, it is a stark and painful reminder of just how destructive this virus can be, not only to the individuals that pass away, but to all of those connected to them.”

News Release Date: December 21, 2020 For Immediate Release Clinton County COVID-19 Case Update Plattsburgh, December...

Posted by Clinton County Health Department on Monday, December 21, 2020

Officials say the county now has 118 active cases.

They are asking residents to take necessary steps to protect themselves and others around the holidays.

Ahead of Monday’s death, the state’s most recent death was on August 21 and was part of the Essex Center outbreak.

