Cuomo signs facial recognition, voter registration bills

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is set to launch automatic voter registration and prohibit the use of facial recognition in schools under bills the governor signed Tuesday.

Lawmakers passed those bills this summer.

New York will start automatically registering voters who interact with the state motor vehicle agencies starting in 2023.

And New York will prohibit the use of biometric identifying technology in schools until at least July 1, 2022, under the other law signed by Cuomo.

Several bills passed by lawmakers are in limbo, including an end to driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines and fees.

Cuomo can “pocket veto” bills that arrive on his desk in the last ten days of the year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

