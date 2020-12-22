Advertisement

Currier Museum closed until at least mid-January

The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire.(Currier Museum of Art)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s largest art museum has closed until at least mid-January because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing what they called an “alarming spike” in COVID-19 cases in the region, officials at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester say they will reopen the museum when infection rates start to decrease. They noted that many museums around New England have taken similar steps.

In the meantime, the museum will expand its online programs, including the family-friendly “Noon Year’s Eve” event.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
Shelley Palmer was accused of price gouging hospitals for PPE. He has settled with the state of...
State settles with Vt. man accused of price gouging hospitals
Specialist Hayden Harris, 20
Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Inside these boxes are the pieces of a mysterious made in Vermont table that's headed for the...
Top secret table leaves Vermont for the White House

Latest News

The White River Junction VA began using the Moderna vaccine Monday.
Vermont VA hospital gets Moderna vaccine
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Health department warns of possible exposure at New York brewery
Health department warns of possible exposure at New York brewery
Vermont National Guard to spread holiday cheer with Santa
Vermont National Guard to spread holiday cheer with Santa parade