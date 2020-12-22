Currier Museum closed until at least mid-January

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s largest art museum has closed until at least mid-January because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing what they called an “alarming spike” in COVID-19 cases in the region, officials at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester say they will reopen the museum when infection rates start to decrease. They noted that many museums around New England have taken similar steps.

In the meantime, the museum will expand its online programs, including the family-friendly “Noon Year’s Eve” event.

