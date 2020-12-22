Exotic pet fish pose danger to lake

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holidays are a popular time for families to add pets, but you shouldn’t do that unless you’re prepared to care for them long past the holiday season.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Steve Smith at the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain about what can happen when people get tired of their pet fish and why their actions could hurt the environment.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.