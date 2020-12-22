Advertisement

Exotic pet fish pose danger to lake

The goldfish was the first foreign fish introduced into North America.
The goldfish was the first foreign fish introduced into North America.(ECHO)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holidays are a popular time for families to add pets, but you shouldn’t do that unless you’re prepared to care for them long past the holiday season.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Steve Smith at the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain about what can happen when people get tired of their pet fish and why their actions could hurt the environment.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
Shelley Palmer was accused of price gouging hospitals for PPE. He has settled with the state of...
State settles with Vt. man accused of price gouging hospitals
Specialist Hayden Harris, 20
Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held
South Burlington City Clerk Donna Kinville is one of nine Vermont city and town clerks named in...
Vermont city, town clerks sued over access to public records during pandemic
Inside these boxes are the pieces of a mysterious made in Vermont table that's headed for the...
Top secret table leaves Vermont for the White House

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu to give COVID-19 briefing
New Hampshire teacher on leave after solicitation allegation
Rockingham man hospitalized with gunshot wound
The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Currier Museum closed until at least mid-January