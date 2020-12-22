Farmers to Families emergency food program to continue into 2021

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Farmers to Families Food Box program is getting an extension that will allow The Vermont Foodbank to continue to deliver food to needy residents into the new year.

Some Vermonters will have a happier holiday season knowing the Farmers to Families Food Box program is around for another two-months. “Oh good. That will be yes, that would be good for all of the families,” said Nicole Latiner, who has received food from the program.

The federally-funded program started in May buying food from Vermont farms and giving it to long lines of Vermonters over the summer. But in September the USDA awarded the contract to out-of-state companies that did not source local food. The entire program was slated to end this week.

“To just all of a sudden have this, this source of food just disappear. Some people have really come to rely on it. It just didn’t seem fair,” John Sayles, the CEO of the Vermont Foodbank.

“I think there’s a lot of people that go without. And you know, that’s really sad -- they shouldn’t. No one should go without,” said Nicole Paquettehelms.

“I sign my mom up, who’s 93, living in a senior home -- Holy Cross senior living. So, I deliver a package to her every week.,” said Lenny Couture.

Sayles says he knew they needed to keep this program going, and so did McKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezo’s ex-wife. She recently made a $9 million donation to the Foodbank. But Sayles says that’s not what’s keeping the program running for the next eight weeks. “We had made the commitment to expand and the Farmers to Families program for two months prior to knowing about the gift from McKenzie Scott,” Sayles said.

He says they’ve been able to do this with donations from the community. Now those local dollars are being put back into Vermont’s economy. They have hired the Abbey Group in Sheldon to do the sourcing for the food boxes. That means the next cycle of food programs will be filled with fresh, local foods. “They’ll be sourcing from Vermont farmers for the vegetables and fruits, and our Vermont dairies for the Vermont dairy products. We are really excited about that,” Sayles said.

The Foodbank is still planning on how to invest spend the $9-million gift. They want it to go towards partnerships with communities and possibly start pilot programs like transportation or delivery for those who struggle to get to the pop up food events.

“There are some needy vets out there. I’ll be delivering to those,” Couture said.

The next pop-up food event is Wednesday in Newbury.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.