Advertisement

Health department warns of possible exposure at New York brewery

Health department warns of possible exposure at New York brewery
Health department warns of possible exposure at New York brewery(WDBJ7 Photo)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON CENTER, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Health Department is warning about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a New York brewery.

Anyone who went to the Township 7 Brewery in Dickinson Center between Sunday, December 13th and Monday, December 16th may have been exposed.

In a Facebook post from the brewery, the owner said his test results came back positive for the virus on Sunday. He says they will be closed until they’ve had several consecutive negative tests.

Experts are asking you to monitor yourself for symptoms and isolate immediately if you feel sick, as well as call your health care provider to set up a test.

Symptoms of COVID can include any of the following: fever, cough, trouble breathing, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
Shelley Palmer was accused of price gouging hospitals for PPE. He has settled with the state of...
State settles with Vt. man accused of price gouging hospitals
Specialist Hayden Harris, 20
Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Inside these boxes are the pieces of a mysterious made in Vermont table that's headed for the...
Top secret table leaves Vermont for the White House

Latest News

Vermont National Guard to spread holiday cheer with Santa
Vermont National Guard to spread holiday cheer with Santa parade
Police investigate bullet hole in Calais home
Police investigate bullet hole in Calais home
The monarch butterfly will not be added to the Endangered Species List this year despite a...
Vermont’s state butterfly will have to wait for federal protections
The Monarch Butterfly will not be added to the Endangered Species List this year, despite a...
Monarch Butterfly won't be added to the endangered species list this year