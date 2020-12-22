Health department warns of possible exposure at New York brewery

DICKINSON CENTER, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Health Department is warning about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a New York brewery.

Anyone who went to the Township 7 Brewery in Dickinson Center between Sunday, December 13th and Monday, December 16th may have been exposed.

In a Facebook post from the brewery, the owner said his test results came back positive for the virus on Sunday. He says they will be closed until they’ve had several consecutive negative tests.

Experts are asking you to monitor yourself for symptoms and isolate immediately if you feel sick, as well as call your health care provider to set up a test.

Symptoms of COVID can include any of the following: fever, cough, trouble breathing, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

