Hoopcats lost opener at UMass-Lowell

Cats never lead as they fall 73-65 to the Riverhawks Monday
By Mike McCune
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM struggled to get shots to fall as the Vermont men’s basketball team opened its season with a 73-65 loss at UMass-Lowell Monday.

Lowell jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never trailed as the Riverhawks improved to 2-3 on the season (1-0 in America East). Vermont drops to 0-1 both overall and in conference play.

Senior Stef Smith led Vermont with 18 points, while Justin Mazzulla, the senior transfer from George Washington, added 17 in his UVM debut. Fellow senior Ben Shungu was the only other Cat in double figures with 13 points. Overall, Vermont shot just 41% from the field, and 30% (8-for-26) from three point range in their first game since the America East semifinals back on March 10th.

Lowell shot 47% both overall and from three point range (11-26) and was led by Ron Mitchell with 24 points and ten rebounds.

The Cats will have a chance to bounce right back when they face the Riverhawks again Tuesday afternoon (3pm).

