Is it time to refinance your mortgage?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The average mortgage rate in America is the lowest it’s ever been -- at 2.67% on a 30-year fixed mortgage, but refinancing comes with its own costs.

Dom Amato spoke with Christine Moriarty, a certified financial planner, about how to decide if it is really worth it.

Related Story:

Plunging stock market leads to favorable home mortgage rates

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.