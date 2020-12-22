Making Vermont violence-free, with new campaign launch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Vermont Network Against Domestic and sexual violence says, for the past 25 years, half of all homicides in Vermont have been domestic-violence related. In some recent years, Vermont has ranked in the top 10 states per capita for rates of domestic violence homicide. I spoke with one survivor today who says culture change and conversations are key in eradicating domestic and sexual violence.

“This is such an important conversation when we think about the prevention. We need to change the conversation and get comfortable taking about it” says, Kelsey Rice, a domestic violence survivor.

Kelsey rice is one of the 9,000 victims of domestic and sexual violence who sought help in Vermont last year. She says her ex, who is now incarcerated on domestic assault charges, abused her for more than three years.

“Every kind of abuse you can imagine. Physical, emotional, psychological, financial impacted my social and professional life.”)) says, Rice.

Rice says once she got out of the relationship and started rebuilding her life, she was judged and shamed by colleagues, family, and people working in the court systems.

Rice adds, “the lack of awareness that I was met with of the emotional labor that it takes to have to talk to dispatch and talk to police officers and talk to the court clerks and the judge and all of these steps” and continues to say, “so many times, having to go into detail. It is humiliating. And you just feel like you are open and raw for the world to analyze.”

That fear of being facing stigma and being re-traumatized is what keeps half of domestic abuse victims from reporting.

That’s why the Vermont network against domestic and sexual violence is launching a new campaign, UPLIFT VERMONT.

Karen Tronsgard- Scott, of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence says, “one of my hopes is that uplift Vermont creates a pathway for us to have conversations about this.”

Executive Director, Karen Tronsgard-Scott says UPLIFT seeks to engage the community in difficult conversations about domestic violence with the goal of challenging gender roles, changing the victim-blaming narrative, and creating interventions for abusers.

“Think about how we interact and interrupt what essentially is a habit. These people have a habit of using violence and coercion in their relationships. Just like any other habit, in order to interrupt that habit, you have to actually institute some practices” says, Tronsgard-Scott

UPLIFT calls on Vermonters from the state’s biggest city - to the most rural areas - to help create a violence-free Vermont.

Tronsgard-Scott adds, “we could have a state where violence is not happening in our homes, where children are not subjected to violence. We could have a state where Vermonters thrive and uplift is a way for us to get there.”

“Let’s open it up. Let’s talk about what it really is and let’s think about it differently.” adds Rice.

A few MORE facts about violence in Vermont:

In 2019 - there were almost 19,000 hotline calls made by people seeking help.

The number of reported rapes in Vermont is on the rise and is now higher than the national average.

1 in 7 Vermont women will be a victim of rape in her lifetime.

How to get involved with UPLINK VERMONT, click this link to their website.

