New Hampshire gets first 24,000 doses of Moderna vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials say the first 24,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 have arrived, and will be split between hospitals and sites serving other health care providers and first responders.

The 13 sites, along with mobile units, will start offering vaccines Dec. 29. Vaccinations with the Pfizer vaccine began at hospitals last week and nursing homes this week.

Officials hope provide the initial shots to the 100,000 people in the first priority group by the end of January.

