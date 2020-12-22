Advertisement

New Hampshire teacher on leave after solicitation allegation

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Concord High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of “inappropriate online solicitation” involving a former student.

The Concord Monitor reports that the former student contacted an administrator last week about the allegations.

In a letter to the community Monday, interim superintendent Kathleen Murphy said the district immediately notified police and the state department of education.

The teacher is prohibited from being on school district property pending the outcome of the police and school district investigations.

