New York nonprofit to continue food box program

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ESSEX, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Hub on the Hill in Essex, New York, is expanding its food package program.

The nonprofit food hub this spring began connecting local farmers to people in need in surrounding counties. Over the course of nine months, they handed out over 65,000 meals to an average of 300 families a week. They want to continue the program after the funding runs out, so they are opening up the boxes to anyone that wants one. The boxes cost $5 for people who financially qualify and they’re delivered to your doorstep.

“The level of need that project addressed was just massive. Not only did it feed people, but it also helped put money in the pockets of farmers, so it was really leveraging everything we could in order to boost the economy and help people at the same time,” said the Hub’s Katie Wilson.

Click here for more on the Hub on the Hill’s mobile market.

