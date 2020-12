CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - A bullet hole in a Calais home has state police investigating.

Officers say someone fired a gun in the area of Max Gray Rd. and Route 14 Monday.

No one was hurt, but the bullet did go through the window of a home and was found inside around 6:45 p.m.

Police are now asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to call them.

