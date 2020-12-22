Advertisement

Rockingham man hospitalized with gunshot wound

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Windham County man has been hospitalized with a gunshot injury.

It happened Monday night around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Mandigo Road in Rockingham.

Vermont State Police say the unidentified male was admitted to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. They say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

They provided no other immediate details on the parties involved.

