State regulators reinstate moratorium on utility shut-offs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another reprieve for Vermonters struggling to pay their utility bills.

State regulators on Tuesday banned disconnections for people behind on electric, natural gas and landline phone bills.

The Public Utility Commission first put a moratorium on shut-offs back in March, but that order lapsed in October.

The hope was that Vermonters would take advantage of $8 million the state made available to ratepayers hurt by the pandemic. That money is gone.

Now, the new moratorium ends April 1.

