Sununu to give COVID-19 briefing

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will provide a pandemic briefing Tuesday afternoon.

It comes as officials at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Manchester Monday began providing vaccinations of the new Moderna vaccine.

It comes as officials at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Manchester Monday began providing vaccinations of the new Moderna vaccine. The facility was among 113 VA medical centers across the nation that were provided with the vaccine by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Meanwhile, the state veterans home in Tilton continues to face an outbreak of the virus. As of Thursday, 92 residents and 98 staff had been infected, and 31 people had died.

As of Monday, New Hampshire health officials have reported a total of 37,388 coronavirus cases. There have been a total of 656 deaths.

