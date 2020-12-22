Advertisement

UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man

A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A UPS worker making deliveries in southern Michigan discovered the frozen body of an 80-year-old man outside his home, police said.

Foul play was not suspected. Police believe Richard Kokochak died after an accident or health problem, The Daily Telegram reported.

A UPS employee discovered Kokochak’s body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway in Lenawee County’s Cambridge Township.

“He was in a position where (passersby) would have been unable to really see him unless they were really looking for him,” said Det. Sgt. Larry Rothman of the state police.

Kokochak lived in the house with his partner, who was in the hospital at the time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
Shelley Palmer was accused of price gouging hospitals for PPE. He has settled with the state of...
State settles with Vt. man accused of price gouging hospitals
Specialist Hayden Harris, 20
Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Inside these boxes are the pieces of a mysterious made in Vermont table that's headed for the...
Top secret table leaves Vermont for the White House

Latest News

Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
US consumer confidence tumbles in crucial holiday season
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness
The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Currier Museum closed until at least mid-January
The White River Junction VA began using the Moderna vaccine Monday.
Vermont VA hospital gets Moderna vaccine