Vaccines in hand, Cuomo urges push at NY nursing homes

Kentucky long-term care residents receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
Kentucky long-term care residents receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday.(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York expects to have received 930,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of next week.

The governor told reporters on Tuesday that he’s asking health care workers to take advantage of the supply by working through the holidays to speedily vaccinate all nursing home residents and staffers.

He said about 50,000 people have received doses so far.

New York is among the vast majority of states that have seen falling or flattening COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past week.

