Vermont leaders to provide COVID-19 update

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are holding a pandemic press conference Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

We expected to hear the governor talk about the new COVID-19 relief bill just passed by Congress and how that will help the state.

Experts may also talk about the concerns over ski resorts and out-of-staters as well as an update on cases and outbreaks and situations.

You can watch the conference live right here on Channel 3.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.