Advertisement

Vermont leaders to provide COVID-19 update

Gov. Phil Scott in one of his COVID-19 briefings
Gov. Phil Scott in one of his COVID-19 briefings(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are holding a pandemic press conference Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

We expected to hear the governor talk about the new COVID-19 relief bill just passed by Congress and how that will help the state.

Experts may also talk about the concerns over ski resorts and out-of-staters as well as an update on cases and outbreaks and situations.

You can watch the conference live right here on Channel 3.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
Shelley Palmer was accused of price gouging hospitals for PPE. He has settled with the state of...
State settles with Vt. man accused of price gouging hospitals
Specialist Hayden Harris, 20
Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump
Inside these boxes are the pieces of a mysterious made in Vermont table that's headed for the...
Top secret table leaves Vermont for the White House

Latest News

December a dangerous month for candle fires
American Red Cross: December is a dangerous month for candle fires
domestic and sexual violence
New campaign aims to make Vermont violence-free
Weinberger knew of Burlington police chief's anonymous Twitter account
Burlington Police discuss staffing shortages
domestic and sexual violence
Steps to end Domestic and Sexual Violence