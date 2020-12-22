Vermont National Guard to spread holiday cheer with Santa parade
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard will be spreading holiday cheer with their Operation Santa’s Convoy Tuesday.
Starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Walmart in St. Albans, several military vehicles will parade their way south to Berlin, stopping at various cities and towns along the way.
We’re told this is part of the governor’s VT Lights the Way initiative and will give kids the opportunity to see Santa in a safe way.
