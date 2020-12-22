Vermont National Guard to spread holiday cheer with Santa parade

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard will be spreading holiday cheer with their Operation Santa’s Convoy Tuesday.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Walmart in St. Albans, several military vehicles will parade their way south to Berlin, stopping at various cities and towns along the way.

We’re told this is part of the governor’s VT Lights the Way initiative and will give kids the opportunity to see Santa in a safe way.

Catch the 186th BSB's #VTLightsTheWay Santa's Convoy! Tuesday 22nd 4:30-8:30 PM, please share to spread the word! We... Posted by Vermont Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention on Friday, December 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.