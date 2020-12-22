Advertisement

Vermont VA hospital gets Moderna vaccine

The White River Junction VA began using the Moderna vaccine Monday.
The White River Junction VA began using the Moderna vaccine Monday.(WRJ VA via Facebook)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - The veterans hospital in White River Junction has started vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Brett Rusch, executive director of the White River Junction VA Healthcare System, said in an email to staff on Monday that “hope arrived in a box containing frigid vials of a highly effective vaccine.”

White River Junction VA Healthcare System at 11:06AM gave the first COVID vaccine to Chris, LPN & Army Veteran followed...

Posted by White River Junction VA Medical Center (WRJ VAMC) on Monday, December 21, 2020

Officials say the hospital is one of 113 VA medical centers around the country to get the first limited supply of the Moderna vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
Shelley Palmer was accused of price gouging hospitals for PPE. He has settled with the state of...
State settles with Vt. man accused of price gouging hospitals
Specialist Hayden Harris, 20
Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Inside these boxes are the pieces of a mysterious made in Vermont table that's headed for the...
Top secret table leaves Vermont for the White House

Latest News

The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Currier Museum closed until at least mid-January
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Health department warns of possible exposure at New York brewery
Health department warns of possible exposure at New York brewery
Vermont National Guard to spread holiday cheer with Santa
Vermont National Guard to spread holiday cheer with Santa parade