Vermont VA hospital gets Moderna vaccine
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - The veterans hospital in White River Junction has started vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Brett Rusch, executive director of the White River Junction VA Healthcare System, said in an email to staff on Monday that “hope arrived in a box containing frigid vials of a highly effective vaccine.”
Officials say the hospital is one of 113 VA medical centers around the country to get the first limited supply of the Moderna vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)