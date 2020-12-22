Vermont VA hospital gets Moderna vaccine

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - The veterans hospital in White River Junction has started vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Brett Rusch, executive director of the White River Junction VA Healthcare System, said in an email to staff on Monday that “hope arrived in a box containing frigid vials of a highly effective vaccine.”

White River Junction VA Healthcare System at 11:06AM gave the first COVID vaccine to Chris, LPN & Army Veteran followed... Posted by White River Junction VA Medical Center (WRJ VAMC) on Monday, December 21, 2020

Officials say the hospital is one of 113 VA medical centers around the country to get the first limited supply of the Moderna vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)