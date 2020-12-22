Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few more snowflakes today, but quieter weather on tap for Wednesday.

Wednesday we’ll see some sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds as a warm front approaches. There is the chance for a few snow showers late in the day.

Christmas Eve into Christmas Day will be windy and wet. A potent storm system is heading our way, winds will pick up out of the SSE on Thursday, and by late Thursday into early Friday, winds could gust over 50 mph, which could lead to power outages.

Rain will be moving in late Thursday, and the rain could be heavy at times Thursday night into Christmas morning. Between that, and snowmelt, mainly in central and southern parts of our region that received the most snow last week, we’ll have to keep an eye on rivers and streams for potential flooding problems.

Colder air will come pouring in Christmas Day, changing any rain showers over to snow showers. There may be some minor snow accumulations, but there could be some freezing on the roads as temperatures fall leading to some very slippery conditions.

The weather will settle down over the weekend with just the chance for a lingering snow shower on Saturday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the big Christmas storm, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with what you can expect, on-air and online.

