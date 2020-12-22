BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Like yesterday, a minor clipper system will be swinging through today with a few, scattered snow showers. By the end of the day, we are looking at a dusting - 2″ of snow, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

Wednesday will be a pretty quiet day with some early sunshine, then increasing clouds. There is a chance for a late-day snow shower in our northern areas as a warm front moves through.

That warm front will be the first part of a potent storm system that is going to be bringing wet & windy conditions for Christamas Eve and Christmas Day. Winds will pick up out of the SSE on Thursday, and by late Thursday into early Friday, winds could gust over 50 mph, which could lead to power outages.

Also, rain will be moving in late Thursday. The rain could come down hard & heavy Thursday night into Christmas morning. That could lead to some flooding problems. Then colder air will come barreling in later on Friday, changing any rain showers over to snow showers. There may be some minor snow accumulations. But all the rain will freeze up quickly by the end of the day on Friday.

The weather will settle down over the weekend with just the chance for a lingering snow shower on Saturday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the big Christmas storm, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with what you can expect, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.