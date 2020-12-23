5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five more people have died of COVID-19 in Vermont. That brings the total to 117 since the pandemic began.

The state is reporting 73 new cases.

Twenty-seven people are in the hospital and seven in the ICU. Both numbers are a decrease from the day before.

This is the third day in a row with the number of new cases coming in below 100.

Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said due to the dropping number of daily COVID case counts, he is temporarily loosening the rules surrounding holiday gatherings. The governor said starting Dec. 23, Vermont families can gather with one other trusted household. The reprieve goes until Jan. 2.

“Then we’ll take a break to collect data. And once we get the data collected, we’ll see where we go from here,” Scott, R-Vermont, said on Tuesday.

Overall, Vermont remains in an enviable position, even compared to our neighboring states. One measure of comparison is in positivity rate. This is the percentage of positive cases for all tests done.

Alabama currently has the highest rate in the country at 41.1 %.

New Hampshire is much better off at 11.6% and that is almost identical to the national average.

New York is doing much better at 5.4%. That is the statewide average but is the same for our North Country region.

Then you have Vermont at 2.1%. That’s the lowest positivity rate in the country.

The numbers reported by the Vermont Department of Health on Wednesday included 73 new coronavirus cases for a total of 6,680. There have been a total of 117 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.1%. A total of 255,104 tests have been conducted, 189 travelers are being monitored, 11,590 have completed monitoring, and 4,380 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.