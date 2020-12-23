Advertisement

Burlington mayor tests negative for COVID after possible exposure

Mayor Miro Weinberger-File photo
Mayor Miro Weinberger-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has tested negative for COVID-19 after a possible exposure.

The mayor’s daughter was a close contact through her school, so the whole family quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

On Weinbergers’s Facebook page, he posted that the whole family has tested negative and they are out of quarantine.

The Weinbergers are back in action. We all got our negative Covid tests back last night, and we are out of quarantine....

Posted by Miro Weinberger on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

