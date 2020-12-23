Burlington mayor tests negative for COVID after possible exposure
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has tested negative for COVID-19 after a possible exposure.
The mayor’s daughter was a close contact through her school, so the whole family quarantined out of an abundance of caution.
On Weinbergers’s Facebook page, he posted that the whole family has tested negative and they are out of quarantine.
