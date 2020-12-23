Advertisement

Clinton Correctional reports first COVID-related death

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York State Prison System has reported its 20th death of an incarcerated person.

The latest death was at the Clinton Correctional Facility earlier this week. That’s the first death of an inmate at the Dannemora prison.

There have been 82 positive cases reported at Clinton Correctional. 45 have recovered.

Statewide -- 2,479 prisoners tested positive. 1,899 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Rep. Peter Welch arriving for Tuesday's briefing.
Scott temporarily loosens restrictions on holiday gatherings
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
South Burlington City Clerk Donna Kinville is one of nine Vermont city and town clerks named in...
Vermont city, town clerks sued over access to public records during pandemic
Vermont man hospitalized with gunshot wound

Latest News

A drop in center for at-risk kids hasn't been available in St. Albans for more than a decade....
St. Albans to open drop-in center for at-risk youth
The I-89 rest area in Williston.
Rolling roadblock could cause delays on I-89 Wednesday morning
The Clinton Annex in Dannemora is one of three prison the state of New York plans to close.
Displaced NY prison workers to be offered relocation options
State corrections officials say nearly all of the employees at three northern New York prisons...
Displaced NY prison workers to be offered relocation options