Clinton Correctional reports first COVID-related death

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York State Prison System has reported its 20th death of an incarcerated person.

The latest death was at the Clinton Correctional Facility earlier this week. That’s the first death of an inmate at the Dannemora prison.

There have been 82 positive cases reported at Clinton Correctional. 45 have recovered.

Statewide -- 2,479 prisoners tested positive. 1,899 have recovered.

