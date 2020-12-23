Commission starts planning Vermont celebration of US Semiquincentennial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2026, the United States will mark the 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Vermont played a significant role in the Revolutionary War. So, the state is already starting planning to mark the anniversary.

Last week, Gov. Phil Scott ordered the creation of a commission to figure out how to celebrate Vermont’s role in the fight for freedom.

We’re told early ideas are for larger events like parades at places like the Bennington Battle Monument among others.

“We also want to make sure that historical societies, communities can have local events that are showcased as well, and that we also have traveling events and we can bring out artifacts that might be hidden away that we could showcase from the time period from the events,” said Laura Trieschmann, Vermont’s historic preservation officer.

That commission starts its work on March 1.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Laura Trieschmann on the planning and why it’s starting six years early.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.