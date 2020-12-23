COVID vaccinations emotional for health care workers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 has arrived at Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Plattsburgh.

So far, 60 staff members have been vaccinated, and after nine long months, it was an emotional experience.

“Wait. I need a moment,” said Dr. Yamilee Jacques of Hudson Headwaters. “This is getting a little emotional for me.”

Jacques received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday. And the reality of what had just happened hit her.

“It’s just, it’s just been a hard year,” Jacques said.

A hard year for everyone.

“Normal, everyday life things that we always took for granted,” said Dr. David Ellsworth of Hudson Headwaters.

For those who work in the health care industry, it’s hard to describe what this year has felt like.

“It’s been mentally exhausting,” Jacques said. “You just feel that you give everything that you can and you need that time away from work. You need that socialization and time with your family.”

Jacques’ family lives across the closed border in Montreal. She hasn’t seen them in nearly a year.

It’s a similar story for Ellsworth.

“I would feel horrible if I got one of my family members infected and they had to leave to the hospital or even worse,” he said.

The vaccine is the light at the end of a very dark tunnel for the health care workers at Hudson Headwaters’ Plattsburgh office. They are receiving the vaccine this week.

“It feels like the best Christmas present,” Jacques said.

They are sharing the medical milestone to remind people to listen to the science and the facts of this pandemic.

“We work for the people, to help people, not to harm people. Trust the science,” Jacques said.

“I’m excited to get it and to prove to people that it’s a safe vaccination,” Ellsworth said.

The vaccine doesn’t make your mask go away just yet and you’ll still need to keep your social distance until we reach herd immunity, but this shot, this vaccine is starting to carve the path for a pandemic-free community.

“This virus, we all know this, it does not discriminate. But the good news is neither does the vaccine,” Jacques said.

“This finally gives us some hope to move in the right direction,” Ellsworth said.

The office says they have enough doses for their entire staff. They will be administering doses over the next several weeks.

