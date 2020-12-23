Cuomo repeats call for travelers from UK to be tested for COVID

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor is worried the so-called UK strain of the coronavirus could put his state back where it was last spring-- unprepared and overwhelmed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday repeated his call for all people coming from the United Kingdom to the U.S. to be tested before they arrive to slow the spread of the new strain.

Cuomo says the response by the federal government to this new threat has been grossly negligent.

“This is what happened in the spring. It is deja vu. It is the same mistake the federal government made that killed thousands of people,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

Federal officials have said they suspect the new strain is already spreading in the U.S. So far, health officials don’t believe the strain is any deadlier and they believe the new vaccines will stop it.

