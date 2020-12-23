Advertisement

Cuomo repeats call for travelers from UK to be tested for COVID

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor is worried the so-called UK strain of the coronavirus could put his state back where it was last spring-- unprepared and overwhelmed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday repeated his call for all people coming from the United Kingdom to the U.S. to be tested before they arrive to slow the spread of the new strain.

Cuomo says the response by the federal government to this new threat has been grossly negligent.

“This is what happened in the spring. It is deja vu. It is the same mistake the federal government made that killed thousands of people,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

Federal officials have said they suspect the new strain is already spreading in the U.S. So far, health officials don’t believe the strain is any deadlier and they believe the new vaccines will stop it.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Rep. Peter Welch arriving for Tuesday's briefing.
Scott temporarily loosens restrictions on holiday gatherings
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Brittany Aunchman
Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run
Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
Vermont man hospitalized with gunshot wound

Latest News

WC
NH man's free medical equipment loaner program grows
Reenactment-File photo
Commission starts planning Vermont celebration of US Semiquincentennial
File photo
Vermont auditor examines different rules for public, independent schools
rr
Governor recognizes Barre woman who started children's charity