Governor recognizes Barre woman who started children’s charity

Renita Marshall-File photo
Renita Marshall-File photo(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott praised the work of Barre’s Renita Marshall at the beginning of his COVID-19 response news briefing on Tuesday.

“Renita is certainly another great example of how Vermont lights the way,” Scott, R-Vermont, said on Tuesday. “So, I want to thank her, as well as Vermonters that supported her efforts.”

Marshall works for the state as a member of the Department of Environmental Conservation, but that’s not all.

For the past decade, she has been reaching out to members of the community to help families in need, especially around the holidays.

Our Scott Fleishman caught up with her two years ago, following her efforts to make sure a family had school supplies for their children.

She recently turned her efforts into an official charity, the Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation, to ensure kids get presents during the holiday season, food and school supplies.

