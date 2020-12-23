Advertisement

Holiday Baking: Pie crusts 101

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our holiday baking series with a staple: the pie crust. Many people have a recipe they like to use. But as our Cat Viglienzoni found out, there are some things even a seasoned pie baker might not realize.

Betsy Thompson from the Vermont Creamery shared some tips and tricks for the perfect butter pie crust. Watch the video to see.

Click here for that pie crust recipe.

